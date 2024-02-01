Villages in Spain’s parched northeast struggle to keep drinking water flowing

GUALBA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s northeast Catalonia is preparing to declare a drought emergency for the area of some six million people including the city of Barcelona. But thousands of people who live in villages and towns in the Catalan countryside have already been in full-blown crisis mode for several months. Many village residents struggle to find drinking water and municipal governments have to resort to bringing water in by tanker truck and even cutting off the taps to let wells recover. Experts warn that the situation may become chronic with the entire Mediterranean region set to get hotter and drier due to climate change.

By JOSEPH WILSON and EMILIO MORENATTI The Associated Press

