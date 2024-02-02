16-year-old convicted killers of transgender teenager in England named in court ahead of sentencing

LONDON (AP) — The 16-year-old convicted killers of a transgender teenager in northwest England last year have been named in court after the judge lifted a ban on reporting their identities. The judge named Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe during Friday’s sentencing hearing at Manchester Crown Court. The defendants each face a mandatory life sentence for the brutal murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey. The judge will decide how long they must spend in prison before being eligible for parole. Previously they were known as Girl X and Boy Y, having been 15 at the time of the killing. Brianna was stabbed with a hunting knife 28 times in her head, neck, chest and back.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.