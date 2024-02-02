Allegiant Stadium’s roll-out field, space station look to be center stage during Super Bowl in Vegas
By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis called his new home the Death Star in 2020 and the name stuck. Allegiant Stadium with its black facade indeed resembles the ominous space station in the “Star Wars” movie series that was capable of destroying planets. That’s where the Super Bowl will be played on Feb. 11. The NFL is following its recent practice of awarding new stadiums with its marquee game. The stadium has some features that sets it apart from most others around the league.