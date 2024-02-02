Eritrean troops are accused of abducting farmers and stealing livestock in Ethiopia’s Tigray

An aid memo seen by The Associated Press says that Eritrean troops are abducting farmers and stealing hundreds of livestock in border regions of Ethiopia’s Tigray region. The memo prepared on Jan. 31 by the Ethiopia Health Cluster comes 15 months after a cease-fire ended a civil war there and called for their withdrawal. The memo is based on an assessment of two districts near the Eritrean border by U.N. agencies and nongovernmental organizations. It documents several instances of kidnapping and livestock raiding by Eritrean forces. Eritrea’s information minister denied the allegations and said the report are “false.” Eritrea was a key ally of Ethiopia’s government in the two-year war against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

By The Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.