Europe’s farmers are struggling, but some sympathetic consumers have difficulty affording their food

BOUSSY-SAINT-ANTOINE, France (AP) — French shoppers understand that farmers are struggling and many want to support local food producers. But many stores only stock imported produce, and when French-grown food is available, not everyone can afford it. Farmer protests across Europe this week have highlighted how farmers and households are both hurting these days. That’s because of multiple factors, including persistent inflation, high interest rates and volatile energy prices. That pain is one reason why governments agreed to pump hundreds of millions of euros into the farming sector to calm the protesters.

