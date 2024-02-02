Fat Tuesday means big business for New Orleans bakers under exploding demand for King Cakes

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It’s Carnival season in New Orleans and that means the morning lines outside popular bakeries are long and the pace inside is brisk to meet customer demand for king cake. The seasonal sweet has exploded in popularity over the years. One New Orleans bakery owner says king cake sales during the weeks leading up to Mardi Gras account for an estimated half of his business. Recent decades have seen the ring-shaped dessert grow in popularity and variety, with bakeries using different recipes and ingredients to draw customers. The season ends on Mardi Gras — Fat Tuesday — which falls on Feb. 13 this year.

By KEVIN McGILL and STEPHEN SMITH Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.