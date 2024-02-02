Hasty Pudding honors ‘Saltburn’ actor Barry Keoghan as its Man of the Year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals roasted Barry Keoghan, best known for his roles in “Dunkirk,” “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” and “The Banshees of Inisherin,” as its 2024 Man of the Year Friday. Keoghan, who also starred in the thriller “Saltburn,” was presented with a pudding pot. During the roast, Keoghan was pressed into a boxing match with “Mr. Irish Potato Famine,” played by an actor in a comically oversized suit and hat. He also participated in an awkward romantic comedy scene at the end of which he planted his face in a dish of spaghetti.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.