Judge dismisses election official’s mail ballot lawsuit in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge in North Dakota has dismissed a lawsuit brought by a county election official challenging the state’s mail ballot counting law. Burleigh County Auditor Mark Splonskowski alleged a conflict between state and federal law in the lawsuit backed by the conservative, Trump-aligned Public Interest Legal Foundation. He sued the state election director, who asked the judge to dismiss the case. Splonskowski also alleged he risked criminal penalties in accepting mail ballots received after election day.

