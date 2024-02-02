Massachusetts targets 26 commercial drivers in wake of bribery scandal

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles says it has downgraded the licenses of more than two dozen commercial drivers in the wake of a bribery scandal. Two current and two former Massachusetts State Police troopers are among six people charged this week in a scheme to allegedly take bribes including a new snowblower and driveway. That was in exchange for giving passing scores on commercial driving tests. The RMV announced Friday that it has identified 26 people who didn’t pass the test properly and downgraded them to a Class D passenger license. It says it is not aware of any accidents involving those drivers.

