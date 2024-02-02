More than 100 Rohingya flee a Malaysian detention center

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — More than 100 Rohingya immigrants have escaped from a detention center in Malaysia after a protest. Immigration Department Director-General Ruslin Jusoh says one of the 131 detainees who escaped from a center in Perak state Thursday night was hit by a car and killed. He said nearly 400 people were sent Friday to hunt the escapees down. National news agency Bernama quoted District police chief Mohamad Naim Asnawi as saying that the immigrants escaped from the men’s block after a riot broke out at the center. He said they included 115 Rohingya and 16 Myanmar nationals. It was the second such breakout since 2022, when 528 Rohingya escaped after a protest. Most were rearrested.

