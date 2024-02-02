NHL to wait for 2018 Canada world junior sexual assault case to finish before considering next moves

TORONTO (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league will wait for the judicial process to play out before making any decisions about players involved in the 2018 sexual assault case involving players from Canada’s world junior team that year. Bettman addressed the situation at All-Star Weekend in the wake of four current NHL players being charged by police in London, Ontario, with sexual assault. Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils and Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames, are all on indefinite leave from their current clubs. Bettman said the league does not find it necessary to suspend those players without pay for the rest of the season.

