Singaporeans bemoan U.S. Senator’s ‘ignorant’ grilling of TikTok CEO

SINGAPORE (AP) — After a U.S. senator grilled Singaporean TikTok CEO about his nationality and affiliation with the Chinese Communist Party, Singaporeans are complaining about ignorant — or even racist — views of their country. TikTok CEO Shou Chew, along with executives from technology firms such as Meta, X and Snap, testified before U.S. lawmakers on the online harms of social media to children on Wednesday. During the hearing, Chew was repeatedly questioned about his nationality and possible affiliations to the Chinese Communist Party by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. Singaporeans criticized the line of questioning, with some stating that just because Chew is ethnically Chinese, it does not mean he has affiliations with China.

