Supreme Court allows West Point to continue using race as a factor in admissions, for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing West Point to continue taking race into account in admissions, while a lawsuit over its policies continues. Friday’s action comes as the military academy in West Point, New York, is making decisions on whom to admit for its next entering class, the Class of 2028. The military academy had been left out of the court’s decision in June that ended affirmative action almost everywhere in college admissions. The court’s conservative majority said race-conscious admissions plans violate the U.S. Constitution, in cases from Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. But the court made clear its decision did not cover West Point and the nation’s other service academies.

