Tesla ordered to pay $1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A California judge has ordered Tesla Inc. to pay $1.5 million as part of a settlement of a civil case alleging the company mishandled hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers and a factory. The settlement was announced Friday by several of 25 county district attorneys involved in the investigation. The complaint filed in San Joaquin County alleged illegal disposal of hazardous waste and violation of laws involving storage and management of the waste. Prosecutors say Tesla cooperated with the investigation and acted to improve compliance with laws that were brought to its attention by the prosecutors.

