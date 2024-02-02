US probe into Tesla steering problems is upgraded and now one step closer to a recall

A U.S. investigation into steering problems with more than 334,000 Tesla electric vehicles is a step closer to a recall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Friday that it upgraded a 2023 investigation to an engineering analysis. The probe was opened in July after the agency received a dozen complaints about loss of steering control in 2023 Model Y and 3 vehicles. Now the agency says it has 115 complaints, and it received another 2,176 from the company. Agency documents say drivers are reporting loss of steering control, often accompanied by messages showing that power assisted steering has been reduced or disabled.

