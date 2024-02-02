Why Taylor Swift’s globe-trotting in private jets is getting scrutinized

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scrutiny over Taylor Swift’s travel in private jets has been bubbling up online, with people pointing out the planet-warming emissions that are let off with each flight. The chatter heated up in the last few days after the Kansas City Chiefs, the team that Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce plays for, beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday to make the Super Bowl. To make the big game in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, Swift, who is on concert tour overseas, would have to fly thousands of miles. She’s the latest in a long list of celebrities, government officials and elite businesspeople to come under scrutiny about private jet travel.

