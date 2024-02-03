1 icon, 6 shoes, $8 million: An auction of Michael Jordan’s championship sneakers sets a record

NEW YORK (AP) — A collection of sneakers that basketball superstar Michael Jordan wore as he and the Chicago Bulls won six NBA championships has fetched $8 million at a New York auction. Sotheby’s says Friday’s sale set a new auction record for game-worn sneakers. The collection includes six Air Jordan shoes, one apiece from the last games of the 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 1998 championship series. Sotheby’s didn’t identify the buyer and described the seller only as “a private American collector” who obtained them from a longtime Bulls executive. The auction house says Jordan first gave a sneaker to the executive after the championship-winning game in 1991 and continued the tradition afterward.

