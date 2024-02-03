A Tunisian court extends the prison term for a one-time presidential candidate

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A Tunisian corruption court that has targeted many government critics has tripled the prison sentence for a media mogul who ran against the president in an election in 2019. Businessman Nabil Karoui, who has faced multiple charges since that election, was sentenced to three years in prison on charges that he illegally received foreign funds for his 2019 presidential campaign. His case is similar to that of Rached Ghannouchi, the imprisoned leader of Tunisia’s largest opposition party. Prominent figures from business and politics have been targeted in investigations of corruption, foreign funding and undermining state security, amid concerns about Tunisia’s authoritarian drift.

