At least 19 dead as forest fires approach densely populated areas of central Chile
By PATRICIA LUNA and MANUEL RUEDA
Associated Press
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Officials say intense forest fires burning around a densely populated area of central Chile have left at least 19 people dead and destroyed about 1,100 homes. Chile’s Interior Minister Carolina Tohá says there are currently 92 forest fires burning in the center and south of the country, where temperatures have been unusually high this week. The deadliest of the fires are occurring in the region of Valparaiso, where authorities urged people not to leave their homes so firetrucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles can transit with greater ease. One of the fires is threatening the coastal resort town of Viña del Mar.