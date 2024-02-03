Can Trump be on the ballot? It’s the Supreme Court’s biggest election test since Bush v. Gore

WASHINGTON (AP) — A case with the potential to disrupt Donald Trump’s drive to return to the White House is putting the Supreme Court uncomfortably at the center of the 2024 presidential campaign. The justices will hear arguments Thursday in a Colorado case about whether the former president can be kicked off the state’s Republican primary ballot because of his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss. At issue is a constitutional provision adopted after the Civil War to prevent former officeholders who “engaged in insurrection” from reclaiming power. The case is the court’s most direct involvement in a presidential election since Bush v. Gore, the decision a quarter-century ago that effectively delivered the 2000 election to Republican George W. Bush.

