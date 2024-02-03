Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan signs new multiyear deal with Spotify

NEW YORK (AP) — Spotify has penned a new multi-year partnership deal with controversial podcast host Joe Rogan, whose enormously popular show will soon also be available on competing platforms, including YouTube and Apple Podcasts. Spotify announced the renewed partnership in a post on the company’s corporate blog Friday. Under a prior multimillion-dollar deal, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” had been a Spotify exclusive since 2020. Wall Street Journal first reported the new deal on Friday. The newspaper estimated the deal was worth as much as $250 million over its multiyear term. It says the pact involves an upfront minimum guarantee, in addition to a revenue sharing agreement based on ad sales.

