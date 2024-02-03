Maldives government asks India why its coast guard boarded 3 fishing boats

MALE, Maldives (AP) — The Maldives government says it has asked for clarification of why the Indian coast guard boarded three Maldivian fishing vessels within its economic zone earlier this week without consultation. The defense ministry said in a statement Friday that its military was informed on Wednesday that personnel from a foreign military had boarded a Maldives fishing vessel, and on reaching the location it was found that they were from the Indian coast guard. The Maldives military also found that Indian coast guard personnel had boarded two more boats, the statement said, without explaining what they did in the boats.

