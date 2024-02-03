Mayorkas is driven by his own understanding of the immigrant experience. Republicans want him gone

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supporters of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says he brings a prosecutor’s tenacity and a personal understanding of the immigrant experience in America to the job of running the sprawling agency. But to his detractors, Mayorkas personifies everything that’s gone wrong at the U.S.-Mexico border. And if House Republicans get their way, he’ll be the first Cabinet member impeached in nearly 150 years. They say he’s responsible for allowing hundreds of thousands of migrants into the United States illegally in a burgeoning crisis. Mayorkas is the first Latino and the first immigrant to lead the department. He says the allegations driving impeachment are “baseless.”

