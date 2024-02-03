New Jersey comes West to kick off Grammy weekend with native sons Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New Jersey was front and center in Los Angeles two nights before the Grammy Awards. Native sons Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen teamed up to perform as Bon Jovi was honored as MusiCares Person of the Year. They traded guitar licks on Bon Jovi’s hit “Who Says You Can’t Go Home” before teaming for Springsteen’s song “The Promised Land.” Springsteen appeared two days after his 98-year-old mother died. Other artists honoring Bon Jovi with versions of his songs included Shania Twain, Melissa Etheridge, Brandy Clark, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Sammy Hager and Jason Isbell. Bon Jovi was honored for his musical achievements and philanthropic efforts.

