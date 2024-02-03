Oklahoma rattled by shallow 5.1 magnitude earthquake

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A 5.1 magnitude earthquake has shaken an area near Oklahoma City. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the earthquake hit at 11:24 p.m. Friday and was centered 4.9 miles northwest of Prague, Oklahoma. Prague is about 57 miles east of Oklahoma City, where residents reported feeling the shaking. KFOR-TV reports Shawnee, Stillwater and Tecumseh residents also felt the earthquake. The earthquake was just 1.8 miles deep and temblors that hit close to the surface can make the shaking more intense. Possible injuries and damages were not immediately known. At least six earthquakes, including two greater than magnitude 4.0, were recorded near another Oklahoma City suburb in January. In April, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake was among a series of six that struck the central Oklahoma town of Carney.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.