Paris police: 3 people injured in stabbing attack at Gare de Lyon train station, attacker detained

PARIS (AP) — An assailant has injured three people in a stabbing attack at the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris Saturday, the Olympic Games host city this year, Paris police said. Police have detained the attacker. One of the people injured is in a serious condition, police said. The attacker was armed with a sharp weapon. Police had no other immediate details. The Paris Olympics open on July 26.

