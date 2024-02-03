The 2024 Grammy Awards are here; SZA, Phoebe Bridgers and Victoria Monét lead the nominations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 66th Grammy Awards will take place Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. And there’s a lot to be excited about. Women outpace men in the general field categories — so expect to see a spotlight on its female nominees. Grammys Executive Producer Ben Winston promised women would dominate the Grammys telecast, which begins at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Comedian Trevor Noah will host for a fourth year in a row, history could be made, and unlike those other award shows, the Grammys doubles as a concert featuring the biggest artists in the world.

