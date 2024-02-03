The New America’s Team: How the Chiefs have become the new ‘it team’ in professional sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys like to call themselves “America’s Team,” but in truth, plenty of teams have claimed that title over the years. It was the Steelers in the 1970s, the 49ers in the ’80s and, for almost two decades, the Patriots with Tom Brady were the nation’s team. These days, it’s the Kansas City Chiefs, loved by some and loathed by others. They are playing the 49ers in their fourth Super Bowl in five years next weekend in Las Vegas. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the face of the NFL. Coach Andy Reid is an almost certain lock for the Hall of Fame. Tight end Travis Kelce is dating pop superstar Taylor Swift. And while all of that has contributed to a rapidly expanding fan base, in some parts, a certain amount of “Chiefs fatigue” is setting in.

