Why AP called South Carolina for Biden: Race call explained

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary, the contest that revitalized his 2020 campaign and now has given him his first official victory in his bid for a second term. The Associated Press declared Biden the winner at 7:23 p.m. Saturday based on an analysis of initial vote results showing him with a decisive lead in key locations throughout the state. His only challengers on the ballot, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota and self-help author Marianne Williamson, trailed far behind.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.