Biden sets sights on Las Vegas days before Nevada’s primary. He’s also got November on his mind.

RENO, Nev. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s latest campaign swing is taking him to Nevada, where the “first-in-the-West” primaries are under way with early and absentee voting. But the Democrat and his team are also using the visit to shore up support for the general election. Biden is scheduled to arrive in Las Vegas on Sunday for appearances through Monday. The president plans to hold a campaign event in Las Vegas to rally supporters to vote in the state’s Democratic primary on Tuesday. But the campaign is also looking to drive momentum for the general election as a rematch with Donald Trump seems to be shaping up. Biden won Nevada in 2020 by fewer than 3 percentage points over Trump.

By GABE STERN and DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press

