Haley uses her appearance on ‘SNL’ to poke fun at her Civil War gaffe and jab at a stand-in Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley poked fun at herself over a campaign misstep over the Civil War and slavery, but her primary target during a “Saturday Night Live” appearance was Donald Trump. Haley joined in a skit that mocked a stand-in for the former president over his refusal to debate her and questioned his mental fitness. Haley said on social media after the show that she “Had a blast tonight on SNL! Know it was past Donald’s bedtime so looking forward to the stream of unhinged tweets in the a.m.” During the skit, Haley is an audience member who’s introduced as “someone who describes herself as a concerned South Carolina voter.”

