How Donald Trump went from a diminished ex-president to the GOP’s dominant front-runner

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — When Donald Trump left the White House three years ago, he was a one-term president whose refusal to accept his reelection defeat culminated in an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Today, he’s on the cusp of a stunning political turnaround. He’s poised to recapture the Republican presidential nomination in record speed. And that’s despite four criminal cases totaling 91 felony charges, as well as a civil fraud trial that threatens to strip him of control of much of his business empire. Among the things that helped him was the strategy of going after rival Ron DeSantis early on and working aggressively to line up endorsements.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.