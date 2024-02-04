How two sentences in the Constitution rose from obscurity to ensnare Donald Trump

DENVER (AP) — On Thursday, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments over whether Donald Trump can remain on the ballot in Colorado, where that state’s highest court ruled that he violated a constitutional provision targeting those who “engaged in insurrection.” It’s the first time the nation’s highest court will hear a case on Section 3, which was used to keep former Confederates from holding government offices. It fell into disuse but was revived thanks to an unlikely combination of Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives. They rediscovered 111 words in the nation’s foundational legal document that have now become a threat to the former president’s attempt to return to office.

