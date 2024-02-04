Mahomes’ father arrested on DWI suspicion in Texas as Chiefs prepare to face 49ers in the Super Bowl

TYLER, Texas (AP) — The father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been arrested on at least his third charge of driving while intoxicated, according to Smith County, Texas, records. Patrick Mahomes Sr.’s bond was set at $10,000 and he was released Sunday, according to the records. Mahomes’ arrest occurred just more than a week before his son is to lead the Chiefs into the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers. The teams will meet next Sunday in Las Vegas.

