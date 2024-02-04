Militants attack police station in northwestern Pakistan, killing at least 10 officers

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Authorities say militants have attacked a police station in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in the country’s northwest, killing 10 officers. Local police official Anees-ul-Hassan said six officers were also wounded in this year’s deadliest attack in Dera Ismail Khan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which happened before dawn Monday. Hassan said security forces have launched efforts to find and arrest the attackers. The latest violence comes ahead of parliamentary elections. It also came two months after a suicide bomber killed 23 troops in the same region.

