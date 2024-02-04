Nate Burleson will be integral part of CBS and Nickelodeon’s coverage throughout Super Bowl week
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
CBS’ Nate Burleson might be the only person at the Super Bowl to get more air time than Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes or any of the other star players in the game. The network’s morning show, where Burleson is a co-host, will originate from Las Vegas this week. Burleson will also be an analyst on the Super Bowl pregame show and a commentator on Nickelodeon’s game broadcast. Add in co-hosting Nickelodeon’s weekly “NFL Slimetime” show and the usual demands of Super Bowl week, Burleson will not have much downtime.