Taylor Swift announces new album while accepting Grammy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forget her “Reputation.” Taylor Swift has a brand new album coming out. Accepting the Grammy for best pop vocal album, Taylor said she’d been keeping a secret for two years. Swift posted a black-and-white image of her reclining across pillows across her social feeds. Swift is set to head back out on her Eras tour this week, performing for four nights in Tokyo. She would have to fly halfway around the world again later in the week in order to see her boyfriend Travis Kelce play in the Super Bowl.

By MALLIKA SEN and BETH HARRIS Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.