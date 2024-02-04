The Chiefs Industry: Kansas City’s sustained success has boosted small business bottom lines

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Anthony Oropeza was trying to build a side business around his artwork when he started doing acrylic and mixed-media pieces centered on the Kansas City Chiefs. They sold like wildfire, and now his Chiefs-related work makes up the bulk of what he does to supplement his income. He’s an example of small businesses in Kansas City and elsewhere that have been able to take advantage of the Chiefs’ success to help their bottom line. The Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday in Las Vegas in their fourth Super Bowl in five years. And that has proven to be a boon for small apparel companies, bakeries and, yes, local artists as well.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.