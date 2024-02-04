Trump says ‘they’ll probably be some changes made’ at RNC

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has offered a warning to the chair of the Republican National Committee Sunday morning, saying in an interview that, “they’ll probably be some changes made.” Trump had been asked by Fox News host Maria Bartiromo about Ronna McDaniel, who has been facing withering attacks from some Trump allies, including the group Turning Point, which was part of an unsuccessful effort to oust her last year. “I think she did great when she ran Michigan for me. I think she did OK, initially, in the RNC. I would say right now, they’ll probably be some changes made,” Trump said on FOX News Channel’s Sunday Morning Futures.

