Victoria Monét wins best new artist at the Grammys

Singer-songwriter Victoria Monét has won best new artist at the 66th annual Grammy Awards. Monét, 34, won the category against Gracie Abrams, Fred Again.., Noah Kahan, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Coco Jones and The War and Treaty. Monét, a longtime songwriter for other artists including Ariana Grande and Chloe x Halle, that was her debut solo album: “Jaguar II.” The album’s breakout hit, “On My Mama” peaked at number 35 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was named one of the best of 2023 by The Associated Press. With seven nominations, Monét tied for the second-most this year, alongside Phoebe Bridgers and behind SZA.

