Who will run the US House in 2025? Once again, control could tip on California swing districts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Heavily Democratic California might appear an unlikely national battleground. But a string of competitive U.S. House contests is again poised to play a crucial role in determining control of the chamber. Democrats need to gain only a few seats to take charge, while Republicans look to maintain their fragile majority in a deeply divided nation. Leaders in both parties agree that the outcome in California could be the lever that determines who holds the gavel in 2025. About 10 districts appear to be in play statewide, mostly in the Central Valley and Southern California suburbs. The House has 219 Republicans, 213 Democrats and three vacancies.

