14 migrants arrested in repatriation center in unrest spurred by death of young African migrant

MILAN (AP) — Rome police have arrested 14 migrants from nine countries for alleged involvement in unrest in a repatriation center following the death of a migrant from the African nation of Guinea. Police said Monday that migrants in the center began setting mattresses on fire after the body was discovered, then proceeded to knock down partition walls, destroy eight video cameras and set fire to a police car. An Italian lawmaker who visited the center on Sunday said the 21-year-old Guinean migrant had hung himself after expressing desperation at not being able to go home to join his family. Few migrants are actually sent home.

