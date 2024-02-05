After Taylor Swift’s win at the Grammys, Travis Kelce says he needs to ‘bring home some hardware’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — One night after Taylor Swift earned her fourth career Grammy for album of the year, her boyfriend was feeling pressure to secure his own triumph in the Super Bowl. Travis Kelce said Monday night he told Swift he needs to “bring home some hardware.” Kelce spoke in glowing terms about Swift at Allegiant Stadium, where the Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He says he’s gotten to listen to parts of Swift’s upcoming album, “Tortured Poets Department,” which is due out April 19. Kelce calls Swift’s new music “unbelievable.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.