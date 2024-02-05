Border bill supporters combat misinformation that it would actually let in more migrants
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A provision of border security legislation that would give the U.S, a new authority to block migrants from entering the country has become a central line of attack from many Republicans who are opposing the legislation. Some now claim it actually would encourage more border crossings. At issue is a provision in the bipartisan package that would grant the Homeland Security secretary a new emergency authority to prohibit entry for most individuals. That would happen if there were an average of more than 4,000 a day who tried to enter the country unlawfully over the course of a week.