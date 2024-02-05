Brawl between migrants and police in New York’s Times Square touches off backlash

NEW YORK (AP) — A video showing a group of migrants brawling with police in Times Square has touched off a political furor and renewed debate over a a long-standing New York City policy that limits cooperation between local police and federal immigration authorities. The surveillance footage was recorded outside a Manhattan homeless shelter Jan. 27. It shows several men people kicking officers on a sidewalk and trying to pry them off a man police had taken to the ground. Police have arrested seven people though prosecutors have since dropped charges against one person who may not have been involved in the fight. A grand jury is expected to meet in the case Tuesday.

