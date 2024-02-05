Cambodia’s ruling party claims a leading rights activist defamed it and seeks $500,000 in damages

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Lawyers for Cambodia’s ruling Cambodian People’s Party have filed a lawsuit at the order of the party’s leader, former Prime Minister Hun Sen, accusing a leading rights activist of defamation and seeking damages of half a million dollars. The complaint was filed against Soeng Sen Karuna, deputy chief of Cambodia’s biggest rights group, over remarks in an interview. There have been cases in which political opponents of the ruling party have been ordered to pay punitive damages after being found guilty of defamation. Soeng Sen Karuna says he had no intention to attack anyone.

