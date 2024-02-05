Conservative Nebraska lawmakers push bills that would intertwine religion with public education

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Conservative lawmakers who want to intertwine religion with school curriculum in Republican-dominated Nebraska have presented several bills to the state Legislature’s education committee. Bills offered by conservative lawmakers would mesh religion with public education. The Nebraska Legislature’s Education Committee heard three Monday. One bill would give parents more control over their local school’s library books and curriculum. Another would allow public school students to receive school credit for attending religious classes held outside of the school. A third measure would use education savings accounts that could go to private school tuition. It would also forbid the state “from altering the curriculum or beliefs of a private school.”

