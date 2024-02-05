Democrats are defending their majority in the Pennsylvania House for 4th time in a year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The balance of power in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is at stake for the fourth time in a year. Voters next week will choose between a Democratic school board member and a Republican political newcomer in a suburban Philadelphia district. Democrats controlled the House by one vote until a member resigned in December. Even though Democrats have been doing well in the district, the national Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee is spending $50,000 on the race. A victory for Republicans would give them a majority in both the House and Senate and could allow them to advance legislation on school vouchers and proposals to amend the state constitution on issues including abortion, voter identification and curbing the governor’s regulatory authority.

By BROOKE SCHULTZ Associated Press/Report for America

