DOJ says First National Bank discriminated against Black, Latino borrowers in North Carolina

NEW YORK (AP) — The Justice Department says First National Bank discriminated against Black and Latino homebuyers in North Carolina for a period of at least four years, the latest in a long list of banks who have been caught redlining. The Justice Department said FNB will pay $13.5 million to settle the redlining charges, of which the bulk will go into a fund to help subsidize loans for Black and Latino borrowers in Charlotte and Winston-Salem, two housing markets where the DOJ found discrimination.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.