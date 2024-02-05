Four bus and taxi drivers shot to death in violent southern Mexico city
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Four bus and taxi drivers are dead following apparently coordinated attacks by gunmen in the city of Chilpancingo, the capital of the southern Pacific coast state of Guerrero. Drug gangs battling for control of the city have long been known to kill people for not paying ‘protection’ fees. The problem is now state-wide, after drivers in Acapulco and the colonial city of Taxco staged strikes in January to protest the killings of their colleagues. State prosecutors said they are investigating the killings Monday, and have called for reinforcements from the army and National Guard.